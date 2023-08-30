Balentine LLC Decreases Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Balentine LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,292 shares during the quarter. Balentine LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LNT. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in Alliant Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 39,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 6,782 shares during the period. Dividend Assets Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alliant Energy by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Alliant Energy during the first quarter valued at about $252,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Alliant Energy by 1.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares during the period. 77.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alliant Energy alerts:

Alliant Energy Trading Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $47.19 and a 52 week high of $63.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $12.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $52.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.08.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The firm had revenue of $912.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.63 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were issued a dividend of $0.4525 per share. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho decreased their target price on Alliant Energy from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 17th. 888 restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH assumed coverage on Alliant Energy in a research report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Alliant Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.81.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alliant Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alliant Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.