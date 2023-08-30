Balentine LLC Buys Shares of 2,726 Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 2,726 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HOLX. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Hologic by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,882,301 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,141,919,000 after purchasing an additional 381,608 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in Hologic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,426,634 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $877,794,000 after buying an additional 94,561 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $435,485,000 after buying an additional 4,363,687 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Hologic by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,174,355 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $387,093,000 after acquiring an additional 907,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Hologic by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,144,739 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $310,068,000 after acquiring an additional 181,720 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HOLX. Raymond James decreased their target price on Hologic from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Hologic from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $86.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. TheStreet cut shares of Hologic from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Citigroup dropped their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Hologic has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

In other Hologic news, Director Scott T. Garrett sold 10,000 shares of Hologic stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.72, for a total value of $797,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,039 shares in the company, valued at $4,547,149.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hologic stock opened at $76.03 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.39 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 4.42. Hologic, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $59.78 and a fifty-two week high of $87.88. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.04.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $984.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $960.22 million. Hologic had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 11.99%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

