Balentine LLC Acquires 348 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Balentine LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 610.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 405 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Balentine LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OEF. HighMark Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 3.6% during the first quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.5% during the first quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $818,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 8,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 2,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period.

OEF stock opened at $210.85 on Wednesday. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $157.57 and a 52-week high of $214.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $195.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

