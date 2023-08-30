B. Riley Weighs in on Backblaze, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BLZE)

Backblaze, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLZE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley issued their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of Backblaze in a report issued on Thursday, August 24th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($1.59) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Backblaze’s current full-year earnings is ($1.49) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Backblaze’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.27) EPS.

Get Backblaze alerts:

Backblaze (NASDAQ:BLZE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.38) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.03. Backblaze had a negative net margin of 63.51% and a negative return on equity of 82.97%. The business had revenue of $24.59 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.27 million.

BLZE has been the topic of several other reports. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Backblaze in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Backblaze from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BLZE

Backblaze Trading Up 16.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:BLZE opened at $5.95 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $214.80 million, a PE ratio of -3.06 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $4.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.73. Backblaze has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $8.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Institutional Trading of Backblaze

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Backblaze by 275.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $117,000. Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $140,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Backblaze by 127.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 7,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Backblaze in the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. 15.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Backblaze news, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $26,814.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,733,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,975,166.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Backblaze news, CEO Gleb Budman sold 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.45, for a total transaction of $76,300.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,295,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,511,227.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Tmt Investments Plc sold 5,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.35, for a total transaction of $26,814.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,733,676 shares in the company, valued at $19,975,166.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 75,758 shares of company stock worth $360,477. 27.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Backblaze

(Get Free Report)

Backblaze, Inc, a storage cloud platform, provides businesses and consumers cloud services to store, use, and protect data in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud services through a web-scale software infrastructure built on commodity hardware. It also provides Backblaze B2 Cloud Storage, which enables customers to store data, developers to build applications, and partners to expand their use cases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Backblaze Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Backblaze and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.