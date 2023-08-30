B. Riley Initiates Coverage on AZZ (NYSE:AZZ)

Investment analysts at B. Riley assumed coverage on shares of AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. B. Riley’s price target points to a potential upside of 28.88% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on AZZ. TheStreet upgraded shares of AZZ from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on AZZ in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of AZZ in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $55.25.

NYSE AZZ opened at $49.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. AZZ has a 1-year low of $30.21 and a 1-year high of $49.76. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.80. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -24.83 and a beta of 1.32.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 10th. The industrial products company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.02). AZZ had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a positive return on equity of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $390.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.65 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.40 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 88.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AZZ will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AZZ. State of Wyoming bought a new position in shares of AZZ during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of AZZ by 557.7% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of AZZ in the second quarter worth $93,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AZZ by 31.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,431 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its position in AZZ by 44.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares in the last quarter. 87.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AZZ Inc provides hot-dip galvanizing and coil coating solutions in the United States, Canada, Brazil, China, the Netherlands, Poland, Singapore, and India. The company operates through AZZ Metal Coatings and AZZ Precoat Metals segments. The AZZ Metal Coatings segment offers metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot-dip galvanizing, spin galvanizing, powder coating, anodizing, and plating to steel fabrication and other industries.

