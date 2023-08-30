Avista Co. to Post Q3 2023 Earnings of $0.21 Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NYSE:AVA)

Avista Co. (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) – Analysts at KeyCorp lowered their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Avista in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.21 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.23. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Avista’s current full-year earnings is $2.30 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Avista’s FY2023 earnings at $2.30 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.53 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $2.63 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $2.73 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on AVA. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Avista from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho lowered their price objective on Avista from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Avista in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Avista Price Performance

NYSE:AVA opened at $33.61 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.49. Avista has a 52-week low of $32.27 and a 52-week high of $45.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.08. Avista had a return on equity of 6.18% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $379.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Avista

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in Avista in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Avista by 146.9% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 632 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Avista by 156.1% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new stake in shares of Avista in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its position in shares of Avista by 146.4% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. 78.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Avista news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of Avista stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total transaction of $32,504.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,289.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP James M. Kensok sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.63, for a total value of $32,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,289.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason R. Thackston sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.13, for a total value of $123,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,909.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,850 shares of company stock worth $194,639 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Avista Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.34%.

About Avista

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

