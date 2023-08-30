Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY) Shares Sold by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,479 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,517,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,945,184 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $153,787,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 595.0% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 824,057 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $149,154,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 48.0% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,748,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $304,099,000 after purchasing an additional 566,938 shares during the period. Finally, Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $95,822,000. 91.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total value of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,144,330. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Avery Dennison news, Director Julia A. Stewart sold 5,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.14, for a total value of $1,048,526.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,922,640.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Francisco Melo sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.00, for a total transaction of $892,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,905 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,144,330. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Avery Dennison stock opened at $187.52 on Wednesday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52-week low of $157.28 and a 52-week high of $195.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $178.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.13). Avery Dennison had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 31.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avery Dennison Co. will post 8.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 6th will be issued a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.69%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $207.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $208.00 to $201.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Avery Dennison from $219.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $205.00.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

