Avangrid (NYSE:AGR) Price Target Cut to $37.00 by Analysts at Mizuho

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities research analysts at Mizuho from $39.00 to $37.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Mizuho’s price target suggests a potential upside of 4.61% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on AGR. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Bank of America raised their price target on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avangrid presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.75.

Get Avangrid alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AGR

Avangrid Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Avangrid has a 1-year low of $34.00 and a 1-year high of $50.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.46.

Avangrid (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 2.94%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Avangrid

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGR. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new stake in Avangrid in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 208.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 12,951 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 90.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,626 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,012,000 after purchasing an additional 10,271 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avangrid during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,510 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Avangrid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avangrid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.