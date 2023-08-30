Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.44

Avangrid, Inc. (NYSE:AGR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.44 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, October 2nd. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

Avangrid has a payout ratio of 75.5% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Equities research analysts expect Avangrid to earn $2.29 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 76.9%.

NYSE:AGR opened at $35.37 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market capitalization of $13.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.42. Avangrid has a 12 month low of $34.00 and a 12 month high of $50.59. The business’s 50-day moving average is $36.58 and its 200 day moving average is $38.46.

Avangrid ( NYSE:AGR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.29). Avangrid had a return on equity of 2.94% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Avangrid will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AGR. KeyCorp raised Avangrid from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Avangrid from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avangrid from $34.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. StockNews.com cut Avangrid from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet cut Avangrid from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Avangrid by 1.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,669,811 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $319,831,000 after buying an additional 72,761 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,436,151 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $242,514,000 after purchasing an additional 361,132 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,782,118 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $142,510,000 after purchasing an additional 44,075 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,266,881 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,403,000 after purchasing an additional 231,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Avangrid by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,832,147 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $77,201,000 after purchasing an additional 32,944 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.93% of the company’s stock.

Avangrid, Inc, an energy services holding company, engages in the regulated energy transmission and distribution, and renewable energy generation businesses in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Networks and Renewables. It is involved in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity; and distribution, transportation, and sale of natural gas.

