Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a report published on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Avalon Trading Down 2.6 %

Shares of AWX opened at $2.26 on Friday. Avalon has a 12-month low of $2.22 and a 12-month high of $3.28. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.48 and its 200-day moving average is $2.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Avalon alerts:

Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Avalon had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $20.62 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Avalon

About Avalon

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avalon stock. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Avalon Holdings Co. ( NYSE:AWX Free Report ) by 31.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,258 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,000 shares during the quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Avalon were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

(Get Free Report)

Avalon Holdings Corporation provides waste management services to industrial, commercial, municipal, and governmental customers in the United States. It operates in Waste Management Services, and Golf and Related Operations segments. The Waste Management Services segment offers hazardous and nonhazardous waste disposal brokerage and management services; and captive landfill management services, as well as engages in the salt water injection well operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.