Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Autoneum Holding AG (OTCMKTS:ATNNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, an increase of 25.9% from the July 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ATNNF opened at $165.87 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $165.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.87. Autoneum has a fifty-two week low of $165.87 and a fifty-two week high of $165.87.

Autoneum Holding AG develops and manufactures acoustic and thermal management solutions for the automobile manufacturers. It offers multifunctional and lightweight components and systems for noise and heat protection. The company provides engine and e-motor encapsulations, frunks, outer dashes, hoodliners, engine top covers, and outer trunk floor insulators; and underbody products, including under floor and under engine shields, wheelhouse outer liners, outer tunnel insulators, battery electromagnetic shields, under battery shields, and heatshields.

