Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB) Price Target Lowered to C$0.85 at CIBC

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Free Report) had its price target decreased by CIBC from C$1.00 to C$0.85 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. CIBC currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ACB. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.31 to C$0.72 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. TD Securities cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.30 to C$1.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Cowen cut their price target on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Friday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.50 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their target price on Aurora Cannabis from C$1.80 to C$1.50 in a report on Thursday, June 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Aurora Cannabis currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of C$1.36.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on Aurora Cannabis

Aurora Cannabis Price Performance

Shares of ACB stock opened at C$0.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.79. Aurora Cannabis has a 12 month low of C$0.59 and a 12 month high of C$2.16. The company has a market capitalization of C$219.61 million, a P/E ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 2.98.

Aurora Cannabis (TSE:ACB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 14th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C($0.14). The company had revenue of C$64.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$64.18 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

About Aurora Cannabis

(Get Free Report)

Aurora Cannabis Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells cannabis and cannabis-derivative products in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Cannabis, European Cannabis, and Plant Propagation. The company produces, distributes, and sells medical and consumer cannabis products in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.