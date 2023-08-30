Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG) Insider Tamsin Todd Buys 2,773 Shares of Stock

Auction Technology Group plc (LON:ATG – Get Free Report) insider Tamsin Todd bought 2,773 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 717 ($9.04) per share, for a total transaction of £19,882.41 ($25,062.91).

Auction Technology Group Stock Up 1.6 %

Shares of LON:ATG opened at GBX 711 ($8.96) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.23, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of £861.23 million, a PE ratio of 23,700.00 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 720.43 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 695.92. Auction Technology Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 555 ($7.00) and a 52-week high of GBX 999 ($12.59).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 900 ($11.35) price objective on shares of Auction Technology Group in a research report on Friday, July 7th.

About Auction Technology Group

Auction Technology Group plc operates online auction marketplaces primarily in the United Kingdom, North America, and Germany. The company operates through four segments: Arts and Antiques, Industrial and Commercial, Auction Services, and Content. It offers watches, jewellery, furniture, fine art, decorative art, vintage fashion and classic cars, and collectables; used equipment, commercial vehicles, and machineries from various industries, such as manufacturing, warehousing, construction, agriculture, and real estate; and consumer goods and other products.

