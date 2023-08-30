Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Atlassian Co. (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,590,000 shares, a drop of 20.9% from the July 31st total of 4,540,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,830,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.0 days.

Atlassian Stock Up 3.9 %

NASDAQ TEAM traded up $7.50 on Tuesday, hitting $198.90. 1,085,801 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,072,465. The company has a market cap of $51.19 billion, a PE ratio of -101.27 and a beta of 0.75. Atlassian has a 12 month low of $113.86 and a 12 month high of $264.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $179.17 and a 200-day moving average of $167.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.04. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 13.77% and a negative return on equity of 61.15%. The business had revenue of $939.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $911.23 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Atlassian will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Atlassian from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Atlassian from $205.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, OTR Global cut shares of Atlassian to a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Atlassian has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $198.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,157,680.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Michael Cannon-Brookes sold 8,614 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.94, for a total value of $1,532,775.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 165,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,527,007.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Scott Farquhar sold 8,241 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.87, for a total transaction of $1,548,236.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 197,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,157,680.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 344,476 shares of company stock worth $62,014,588. Company insiders own 43.11% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Atlassian

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Atlassian by 151.5% in the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 244 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the first quarter worth $34,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Atlassian in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.36% of the company’s stock.

About Atlassian

Atlassian Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, licenses, and maintains various software products worldwide. Its product portfolio includes Jira Software and Jira Work Management, a project management system that connects technical and business teams so they can better plan, organize, track and manage their work and projects; Confluence, a connected workspace that organizes knowledge across all teams to move work forward; and Trello, a collaboration and organization product that captures and adds structure to fluid and fast-forming work for teams.

