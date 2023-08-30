Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP) Forecasted to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. (CVE:AEP – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cormark raised their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Atlas Engineered Products in a note issued to investors on Thursday, August 24th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.03 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.02. The consensus estimate for Atlas Engineered Products’ current full-year earnings is $0.10 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Atlas Engineered Products’ Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS.

Get Atlas Engineered Products alerts:

Atlas Engineered Products Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of CVE:AEP opened at C$1.18 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$1.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of C$68.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.08 and a beta of 1.06. Atlas Engineered Products has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.15.

About Atlas Engineered Products

Atlas Engineered Products Ltd. designs, manufactures, and sells engineered roof trusses, floor trusses, wall panels, and windows in Canada. The company offers floor joists and floor panels; and design, engineering, permitting, project management, and site assembly services. It also distributes a range of engineered wood products for builders of residential and commercial wood-framed buildings, including single-family homes, townhouses, multi-story wood-framed residential buildings, commercial buildings, and agricultural structures.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Atlas Engineered Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlas Engineered Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.