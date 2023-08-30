Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a report released on Monday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of Atlantic American from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th.

Atlantic American Stock Down 3.3 %

AAME stock opened at $2.03 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.91 and its 200-day moving average is $2.18. The company has a market cap of $41.41 million, a P/E ratio of 203.00 and a beta of 0.28. Atlantic American has a twelve month low of $1.67 and a twelve month high of $3.15.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $46.27 million for the quarter. Atlantic American had a return on equity of 4.90% and a net margin of 0.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Atlantic American

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Atlantic American stock. Biglari Sardar boosted its position in shares of Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME – Free Report) by 65.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,148 shares during the period. Atlantic American comprises 0.3% of Biglari Sardar’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Biglari Sardar owned approximately 0.14% of Atlantic American worth $69,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 5.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Atlantic American Company Profile

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. It offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

Further Reading

