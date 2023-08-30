Ashley Hall Sells 15,625 Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM) Stock

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RPHM – Get Free Report) insider Ashley Hall sold 15,625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.28, for a total transaction of $98,125.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 5.3 %

Shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.36. 52,446 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 113,488. The company has a market cap of $214.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.67. Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RPHM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Reneo Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RPHM. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 68,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,877 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 40,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Reneo Pharmaceuticals by 5,012.5% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 53,483 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Reneo Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.01% of the company’s stock.

About Reneo Pharmaceuticals

Reneo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare genetic mitochondrial diseases. Its lead product candidate is REN001, a potent and selective agonist of the peroxisome proliferator-activated receptor delta that is in clinical development for genetic mitochondrial diseases comprising primary mitochondrial myopathies and long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

