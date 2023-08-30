ASD (ASD) Hits Market Capitalization of $28.49 Million

ASD (ASD) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 29th. ASD has a market capitalization of $28.49 million and $1.86 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, ASD has traded up 3.6% against the dollar. One ASD token can now be bought for about $0.0431 or 0.00000155 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00006215 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00019237 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00017986 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0204 or 0.00000072 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00014174 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27,721.21 or 0.99930160 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000677 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0202 or 0.00000073 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002352 BTC.

About ASD

ASD is a token. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 tokens and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 tokens. The Reddit community for ASD is https://reddit.com/r/bitmax. ASD’s official Twitter account is @_ascendex and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for ASD is medium.com/bitmax-io. ASD’s official website is ascendex.com.

ASD Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

