Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,094,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 4,915,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,824.3 days.
Aroundtown Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.16.
About Aroundtown
