Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Aroundtown SA (OTCMKTS:AANNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,094,600 shares, a decline of 16.7% from the July 31st total of 4,915,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6,824.3 days.

Aroundtown Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:AANNF opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.45 and its 200 day moving average is $1.59. Aroundtown has a 52-week low of $0.99 and a 52-week high of $3.16.

About Aroundtown

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, and London. The company invests in commercial and residential real estate properties. It also engages in hotel, office, and shopping related activities. The company was incorporated in 2004 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

