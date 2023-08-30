Arco Platform (ARCE) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Arco Platform (NASDAQ:ARCE – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its 06/30/2023 quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 31st. Analysts expect Arco Platform to post earnings of ($0.16) per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Arco Platform Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ARCE opened at $13.68 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $764.82 million, a PE ratio of 273.60 and a beta of 0.50. Arco Platform has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $14.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arco Platform

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Softbank Group CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Arco Platform in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,770,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Arco Platform during the first quarter worth approximately $9,025,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 16.6% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,711,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,207,000 after buying an additional 386,098 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Arco Platform by 12.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 1,521,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,113,000 after buying an additional 169,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Arco Platform by 35.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 482,803 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,209,000 after purchasing an additional 126,700 shares during the period.

Arco Platform Company Profile

Arco Platform Limited, a technology company in the education sector, provides a pedagogical system with technology-enabled features to deliver educational content to private schools in Brazil. The company's curriculum solutions provide educational content from basic to secondary education K-12 curriculum in printed and digital formats delivered through its platform.

