Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Connectus Wealth LLC’s Largest Position

Connectus Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,431,415 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 215,605 shares during the period. Apple comprises about 5.7% of Connectus Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Connectus Wealth LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $231,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. St. James Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Apple by 98.3% in the 4th quarter. St. James Investment Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP increased its stake in Apple by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP now owns 275 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its stake in Apple by 21.7% during the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Apple Stock Up 2.2 %

Apple stock opened at $184.12 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.17 and a twelve month high of $198.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $186.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $81.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.79 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 164.92% and a net margin of 24.68%. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $90.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Apple Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 17th. Investors of record on Monday, August 14th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 11th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.13%.

Insider Activity at Apple

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 15,419 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.56, for a total value of $2,753,216.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,363,619.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on AAPL. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Apple from $195.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Fundamental Research set a $183.86 price objective on Apple and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on Apple from $174.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. 51job restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Apple in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $198.86.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

