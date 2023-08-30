Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Apogee Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $25.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apogee Therapeutics

In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on APGE. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Apogee Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Apogee Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Apogee Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Apogee Therapeutics Company Profile

Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.

Featured Articles

