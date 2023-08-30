Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Apogee Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APGE – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($3.78) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.49) by ($1.29), MarketWatch Earnings reports.
Shares of Apogee Therapeutics stock opened at $23.50 on Wednesday. Apogee Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $19.98 and a 12 month high of $25.54.
In related news, Director Nimish P. Shah bought 1,750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $29,750,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,750,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,750,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Apogee Therapeutics, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a biotechnology company that develops biologics for the treatment of atopic dermatitis (AD), chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), and related inflammatory and immunology indications. The company primarily develops APG777, a subcutaneous (SQ) extended half-life monoclonal antibody (mAb) for AD; and APG808, an SQ extended half-life mAb for COPD.
