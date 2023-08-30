Analysts Set The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) Price Target at $38.00

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the four ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GBX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Greenbrier Companies in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Greenbrier Companies from $37.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th.

Shares of GBX stock opened at $42.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $42.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.66. Greenbrier Companies has a 12-month low of $23.80 and a 12-month high of $48.21.

Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 29th. The transportation company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.42. Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 1.49% and a return on equity of 6.36%. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $904.17 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Greenbrier Companies will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 18th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. This is a boost from Greenbrier Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 17th. Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

In related news, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of Greenbrier Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total value of $66,444.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,099.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Greenbrier Companies news, SVP Laurie R. Dornan sold 3,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.29, for a total value of $150,442.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 22,331 shares in the company, valued at $1,033,701.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $66,444.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 36,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,099.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,668,144 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $89,025,000 after purchasing an additional 55,071 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,457,180 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $79,047,000 after purchasing an additional 74,051 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,334,030 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $78,260,000 after purchasing an additional 380,048 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,711,922 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $55,073,000 after purchasing an additional 34,111 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Greenbrier Companies by 2.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,178,808 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $60,720,000 after purchasing an additional 32,658 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

About Greenbrier Companies

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America, Europe, and South America. It operates through three segments: Manufacturing; Maintenance Services; and Leasing & Management Services. The Manufacturing segment offers conventional railcars, such as covered hopper cars, boxcars, and center partition cars; tank cars; double-stack intermodal railcars; auto-max and multi-max products for the transportation of light vehicles; pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, flat cars, coil cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, intermodal cars, hoppers and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels.

