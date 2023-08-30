Analysts Set Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK) PT at $39.00

Kinetik Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $39.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised their price objective on Kinetik from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $41.00 target price on shares of Kinetik in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Jonestrading began coverage on shares of Kinetik in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Finally, US Capital Advisors cut shares of Kinetik from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th.

In other Kinetik news, insider Jamie Welch bought 8,125 shares of Kinetik stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $35.24 per share, for a total transaction of $286,325.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,337,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,605,500.52. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 3.62% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Osaic Holdings Inc. grew its position in Kinetik by 6,645.4% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 18,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 18,607 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 3,653 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Kinetik by 22.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $615,000 after purchasing an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Kinetik by 6.4% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 52,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 3,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kinetik in the second quarter valued at approximately $214,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:KNTK opened at $35.61 on Friday. Kinetik has a 52 week low of $26.32 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.48. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.63.

Kinetik (NASDAQ:KNTK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.09. Kinetik had a negative return on equity of 13.23% and a net margin of 8.88%. The business had revenue of $296.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.33 million. Analysts expect that Kinetik will post 1.33 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 4th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 3rd. Kinetik’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.93%.

Kinetik Holdings, Inc provides oil and gas production and distribution services. It operates through the Midstream Logistics and Pipeline Transportation segments. The Midstream Logistics segment is involved in the following service offerings: gas gathering and processing, crude oil gathering, stabilization and storage services, and water gathering and disposal.

