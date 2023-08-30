Analysts Set Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) Target Price at $208.40

Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $188.00 to $229.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $200.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research report on Friday, May 19th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $190.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st.

CW opened at $207.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.01 and a beta of 1.26. Curtiss-Wright has a 1-year low of $136.21 and a 1-year high of $209.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $193.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $704.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.77 million. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 16.58%. Equities analysts forecast that Curtiss-Wright will post 9.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $392,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares in the company, valued at $3,245,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Paul J. Ferdenzi sold 2,064 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total value of $392,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,245,580. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David Charles Adams sold 4,660 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $885,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,896,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders acquired 219 shares of company stock worth $34,039 and sold 6,948 shares worth $1,324,069. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,094 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 593 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,655 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $849,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,598 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,141,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Curtiss-Wright in the 1st quarter worth about $308,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 14,381 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,159,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

