Analysts Offer Predictions for Ulta Beauty, Inc.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) – Research analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report issued on Friday, August 25th. DA Davidson analyst M. Baker anticipates that the specialty retailer will earn $5.01 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $495.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ulta Beauty’s current full-year earnings is $25.49 per share.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.85 by $0.17. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 11.77% and a return on equity of 63.51%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.70 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on ULTA. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $570.00 to $571.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $600.00 to $587.00 in a research report on Sunday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $560.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ulta Beauty has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $545.13.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on ULTA

Ulta Beauty Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $415.11 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $454.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $486.40. Ulta Beauty has a 12-month low of $373.80 and a 12-month high of $556.60. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.33.

Institutional Trading of Ulta Beauty

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 5.8% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 260,386 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $122,139,000 after purchasing an additional 40,726 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its position in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.3% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 3,209 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,751,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. ING Groep NV bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,503,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ulta Beauty in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,711,000. Institutional investors own 92.30% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at $974,250. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 393 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.30, for a total value of $165,570.90. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,856.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Catherine Ann Halligan sold 400 shares of Ulta Beauty stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,165 shares in the company, valued at approximately $974,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

About Ulta Beauty

(Get Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.