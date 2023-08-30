Analysts Offer Predictions for Toll Brothers, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NYSE:TOL)

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Toll Brothers in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 23rd. Wedbush analyst J. Mccanless now forecasts that the construction company will earn $11.96 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.83. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $82.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Toll Brothers’ current full-year earnings is $11.59 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Toll Brothers’ Q2 2024 earnings at $3.13 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $13.54 EPS.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.88. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 14.66% and a return on equity of 22.97%. The business had revenue of $2.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, June 14th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Toll Brothers from $99.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.31.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $78.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Toll Brothers has a 12 month low of $39.53 and a 12 month high of $83.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 6th. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 6.04%.

In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.42, for a total transaction of $156,840.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,595.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 563 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.70, for a total transaction of $39,241.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $153,618.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 212,721 shares of company stock valued at $15,964,889 in the last 90 days. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Toll Brothers during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 151.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 12,908 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $775,000 after acquiring an additional 7,774 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 790,218 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,437,000 after acquiring an additional 231,506 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 138,632 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,322,000 after acquiring an additional 621 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Toll Brothers by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 11,990 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $599,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc engages in the design, building, marketing, and arranging of financing for detached and attached homes in residential communities. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Home Building and City Living. The Traditional Home Building segment builds and sells homes for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in affluent suburban markets and caters to move-up, empty-nester, active-adult, age-qualified, and second-home buyers.

