Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 274,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 317,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,821. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.
Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Ampio Pharmaceuticals
Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Featured Stories
