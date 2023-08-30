Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 416,200 shares, a growth of 51.7% from the July 31st total of 274,300 shares. Approximately 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 439,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ampio Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,996,074 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,578,000 after acquiring an additional 61,269 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 20.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,954,092 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 2.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,430,770 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,612,000 after purchasing an additional 66,375 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 998.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,035,413 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Ampio Pharmaceuticals by 304.3% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 432,216 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 325,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE remained flat at $0.19 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 317,125 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 349,821. Ampio Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $0.17 and a fifty-two week high of $1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.25.

Ampio Pharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:AMPE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter.

About Ampio Pharmaceuticals

Ampio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of osteoarthritis-related pain. It focuses on the preclinical development of AR-300, a novel proprietary, small molecule formulation for the treatment of osteoarthritis of the knee. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

Featured Stories

