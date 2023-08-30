Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ampco-Pittsburgh (NYSE:AP – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Monday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AP opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.03. Ampco-Pittsburgh has a one year low of $2.14 and a one year high of $4.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.86 and a beta of 0.93.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Ampco-Pittsburgh by 15.7% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 22,146 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tejara Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Ampco-Pittsburgh in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. 45.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ampco-Pittsburgh Company Profile

Ampco-Pittsburgh Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in manufacture and sale of specialty metal products and customized equipment to commercial and industrial users worldwide. It operates in two segments, Forged and Cast Engineered Products (FCEG); and Air and Liquid Processing (ALP).

