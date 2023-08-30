Amkor Technology, Inc. (AMKR) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.08 on September 25th

Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the semiconductor company on Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st.

Amkor Technology has a dividend payout ratio of 13.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Amkor Technology to earn $2.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.30 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 11.8%.

Shares of AMKR stock opened at $27.75 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Amkor Technology has a 52 week low of $16.13 and a 52 week high of $31.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 1.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $27.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.74.

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 8.38% and a return on equity of 15.77%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amkor Technology will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Megan Faust sold 2,700 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Friday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.55, for a total transaction of $71,685.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,710.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Sung Shin sold 5,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.93, for a total transaction of $124,650.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares in the company, valued at $384,370.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,800 shares of company stock worth $411,201. 53.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMKR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Amkor Technology in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 57.3% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares during the period. State of Wyoming increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,024 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,415 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 169.2% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 5,133 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the period. 38.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMKR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Amkor Technology from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st.

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services.

