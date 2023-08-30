Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) Shares Sold by Bokf Na

Bokf Na trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 37.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,660 shares during the period. Bokf Na’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $3,354,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 145.5% during the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 81 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. 82.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AMP shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Ameriprise Financial in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $358.22.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total value of $3,404,064.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 13,042 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.55, for a total value of $4,584,915.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,829,274.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.00, for a total transaction of $3,404,064.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 157,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,614,462. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE AMP opened at $340.43 on Wednesday. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $249.35 and a 52-week high of $358.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $339.03 and a 200-day moving average of $320.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.94 billion, a PE ratio of 15.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.29 by $0.15. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 82.23%. The company had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.94 EPS for the current year.

Ameriprise Financial Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Ameriprise Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 25.36%.

Ameriprise Financial declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 26th that allows the company to repurchase $3.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 9.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.