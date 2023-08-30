American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL) Short Interest Update

American Realty Investors, Inc. (NYSE:ARL – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,700 shares, a decrease of 14.0% from the July 31st total of 17,100 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On American Realty Investors

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in American Realty Investors by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,558 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,190,000 after acquiring an additional 15,729 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 72.6% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 45,738 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after buying an additional 19,231 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,399 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Realty Investors by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter.

Get American Realty Investors alerts:

American Realty Investors Stock Performance

NYSE:ARL traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 7,220 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560. American Realty Investors has a twelve month low of $13.35 and a twelve month high of $31.59. The company has a current ratio of 9.18, a quick ratio of 9.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.17 and a 200 day moving average of $21.31.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on American Realty Investors in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on American Realty Investors

American Realty Investors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

American Realty Investors, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, develops, and owns multifamily apartment communities and commercial real estate properties in the southwestern, southeastern, and mid-western United States. The company leases apartment units to residents; and leases office, industrial, and retail space to various for-profit businesses, as well as local, state, and federal agencies; and sells land and properties.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.