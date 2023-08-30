American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB) to Issue $0.30 Quarterly Dividend

American National Bankshares Inc. (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, July 18th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.30 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st.

American National Bankshares has increased its dividend payment by an average of 3.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. American National Bankshares has a payout ratio of 44.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect American National Bankshares to earn $2.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.2%.

American National Bankshares Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ AMNB opened at $39.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $415.03 million, a P/E ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. American National Bankshares has a 52-week low of $25.26 and a 52-week high of $43.94.

American National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:AMNB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $25.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.69 million. American National Bankshares had a net margin of 26.47% and a return on equity of 10.40%. Analysts expect that American National Bankshares will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of American National Bankshares in a report on Sunday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in American National Bankshares during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 103.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,392 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 154,000.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,080 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 47.2% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American National Bankshares by 102.5% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 4,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 2,311 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.37% of the company’s stock.

American National Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits.

