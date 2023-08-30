American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) Position Trimmed by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp lessened its holdings in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,533 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,013 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in American International Group were worth $2,041,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in American International Group in the fourth quarter valued at $736,063,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in American International Group by 55.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,519,406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $665,247,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,005,209 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $47,630,000 after purchasing an additional 2,035,561 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in American International Group by 12.1% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,061,829 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $808,874,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of American International Group by 73.0% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,456,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $174,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459,000 shares during the period. 88.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director William G. Jurgensen sold 635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.47, for a total value of $33,953.45. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,629.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder International Group American purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.00 per share, with a total value of $20,000,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 400,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,000,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 85,739,975 shares of company stock worth $1,395,423,079. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $58.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.13. American International Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.66 and a 1 year high of $64.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.71.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The insurance provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $13.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. American International Group had a return on equity of 9.28% and a net margin of 8.94%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that American International Group, Inc. will post 6.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. American International Group’s payout ratio is presently 24.37%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on AIG. TheStreet raised American International Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on American International Group from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 15th. Bank of America cut their price target on American International Group from $73.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on American International Group from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on American International Group from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American International Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.00.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. It operates through General Insurance, and Life and Retirement segments. The General Insurance segment provides commercial and industrial property insurance, including business interruption and package insurance that cover exposure to made and natural disasters; general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, excess casualty, and crisis management insurance products; and professional liability insurance.

