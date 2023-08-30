American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB) Short Interest Down 21.9% in August

American Green, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ERBB – Get Free Report) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 737,700 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 944,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,377,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

American Green Price Performance

Shares of American Green stock remained flat at $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,768,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,616,742. American Green has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.00.

About American Green

American Green, Inc operates as a technology company in the medical cannabis industry in the United States. It develops retail, brand, and commercial cultivating solutions in partnership with licensed retail medical marijuana dispensaries operated under the American Green brand name. The company operates ZaZZZ, a consumer operated marijuana vending machine for automated, age-verifying dispensing of cannabis-based medicines.

