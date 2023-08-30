Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,370,000 shares, an increase of 8.7% from the July 31st total of 1,260,000 shares. Currently, 4.3% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 522,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

Institutional Trading of Amedisys

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMED. Alpine Associates Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,483,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 67.7% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 956,780 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $164,844,000 after buying an additional 386,411 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 222.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 478,081 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $39,939,000 after buying an additional 329,891 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 708.8% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 357,349 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $32,676,000 after buying an additional 313,169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Amedisys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,014,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.70% of the company’s stock.

Get Amedisys alerts:

Amedisys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Amedisys stock opened at $93.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 1,342.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.04. Amedisys has a twelve month low of $69.36 and a twelve month high of $126.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $91.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Amedisys ( NASDAQ:AMED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The health services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.28. Amedisys had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 14.00%. The business had revenue of $552.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $568.18 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.47 EPS. The business’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amedisys will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on AMED shares. TD Cowen upped their target price on Amedisys from $84.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Amedisys in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amedisys from $97.00 to $101.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Amedisys from $88.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.60.

Get Our Latest Research Report on Amedisys

About Amedisys

(Get Free Report)

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Home Health, Hospice, Personal Care, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Amedisys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amedisys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.