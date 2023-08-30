Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential downside of 14.23% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on AMBA. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 25th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Ambarella from $110.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Ambarella in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Ambarella in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Ambarella from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.80.

Get Ambarella alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBA

Ambarella Stock Up 4.5 %

Shares of Ambarella stock opened at $75.78 on Wednesday. Ambarella has a twelve month low of $49.02 and a twelve month high of $99.86. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.96 and its 200 day moving average is $77.08. The company has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.52 and a beta of 1.50.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 29th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.02 million. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.71% and a negative net margin of 29.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.51) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Ambarella will post -3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Ambarella

In other Ambarella news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of Ambarella stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Yun-Lung Chen sold 8,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.80, for a total value of $689,971.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 44,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,433,036.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total transaction of $260,820.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,831 shares in the company, valued at approximately $941,647.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,873 shares of company stock valued at $2,781,204. Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SWS Partners lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. SWS Partners now owns 55,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,637,000 after purchasing an additional 7,237 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Ambarella by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 160,806 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $13,455,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC bought a new stake in Ambarella in the second quarter worth $425,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Ambarella by 22.6% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,921 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,842,000 after buying an additional 8,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Ambarella by 16.5% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,677,000 after buying an additional 2,837 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.74% of the company’s stock.

About Ambarella

(Get Free Report)

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor solutions that enable high-definition (HD) and ultra HD compression, image processing, and deep neural network processing worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, artificial intelligence computer vision algorithms, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.