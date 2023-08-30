Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 26.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,869 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 23,386 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.6% of Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $11,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in Alphabet during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 15.1% during the first quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 99 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, Aspire Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the first quarter valued at $281,000. 35.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 37,405 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.06, for a total value of $563,319.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 31,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.82, for a total transaction of $3,649,456.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,622.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 163,353 shares of company stock valued at $8,576,028. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Monday, August 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.08.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of GOOGL opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $125.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $83.34 and a 52-week high of $136.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.24 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.05% and a return on equity of 23.49%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

