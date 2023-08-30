Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Director Sells $28,630.80 in Stock

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) Director Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.14, for a total transaction of $28,630.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $627,014.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 25th, Ann Mather sold 220 shares of Alphabet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.75, for a total value of $26,785.00.

On Monday, June 26th, Ann Mather sold 380 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.42, for a total value of $46,139.60.

On Friday, June 2nd, Ann Mather sold 9,540 shares of Alphabet stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.33, for a total transaction of $1,195,648.20.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $134.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $125.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.90. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $136.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 trillion, a PE ratio of 28.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The information services provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.12. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.49% and a net margin of 21.05%. The business had revenue of $74.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.68 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $160.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Alphabet from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen increased their price target on Alphabet from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Modera Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 11.4% during the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 43,230 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,484,000 after acquiring an additional 4,420 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $5,415,000. Atria Investments Inc lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 316,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,918,000 after purchasing an additional 21,907 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 458,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,483,000 after buying an additional 44,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 8.9% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 167,148 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $17,338,000 after buying an additional 13,605 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

