Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS) Posts Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Alpha Tau Medical (NASDAQ:DRTS – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.13), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of Alpha Tau Medical stock opened at $3.35 on Wednesday. Alpha Tau Medical has a twelve month low of $2.75 and a twelve month high of $9.77. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.88 and its 200 day moving average is $3.56.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DRTS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Alpha Tau Medical in a report on Tuesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth $146,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $697,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Alpha Tau Medical in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Alpha Tau Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $111,000. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alpha Tau Medical Ltd., a clinical-stage oncology therapeutics company, engages in research, development, and commercialization of diffusing alpha-emitters radiation therapy (Alpha DaRT) for the treatment of solid cancer In Israel and the United States. Its Alpha-DaRT technology used in clinical trials for skin, oral, pancreatic, prostate, and breast cancers; and preclinical studies for brain, hepatic cell carcinoma, glioblastoma multiforme, lung cancer, and others.

