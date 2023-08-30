Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Almaden Minerals Price Performance

NYSE:AAU opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.

Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Almaden Minerals

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Almaden Minerals during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Almaden Minerals by 564.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 233,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 198,088 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Almaden Minerals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Almaden Minerals by 587.9% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 485,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 415,244 shares during the last quarter.

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.

