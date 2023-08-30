Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Free Report) in a report released on Saturday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.
NYSE:AAU opened at $0.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 18.52, a quick ratio of 18.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Almaden Minerals has a 1 year low of $0.11 and a 1 year high of $0.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.15.
Almaden Minerals (NYSE:AAU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.
Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company's principal asset includes a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. Almaden Minerals Ltd.
