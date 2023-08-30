Allot Communications (ALLT) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Allot Communications (NASDAQ:ALLT – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 31st.

Allot Communications Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of Allot Communications stock opened at $2.50 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $2.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79. Allot Communications has a fifty-two week low of $2.08 and a fifty-two week high of $4.70. The firm has a market cap of $93.55 million, a P/E ratio of -2.50 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Allot Communications

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Allot Communications stock. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Allot Communications Ltd (NASDAQ:ALLT – Free Report) by 31.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 145,690 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,728 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC owned 0.39% of Allot Communications worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 56.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Northland Securities lowered their price target on Allot Communications from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on shares of Allot Communications from $3.50 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Allot Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 16th.

Allot Communications Company Profile

Allot Communications Ltd. is a provider of leading innovative network intelligence and security solutions for service providers worldwide, enhancing value to their customers. Their solutions are deployed globally for network and application analytics, traffic control and shaping, network-based security services, and more.

Further Reading

