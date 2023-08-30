Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS) Short Interest Up 33.7% in August

Alkermes plc (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,170,000 shares, an increase of 33.7% from the July 31st total of 6,110,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALKS opened at $27.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.69 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.22. The company has a quick ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Alkermes has a 52-week low of $21.75 and a 52-week high of $33.71.

Alkermes (NASDAQ:ALKS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $617.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.57 million. Alkermes had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 2.33%. As a group, analysts forecast that Alkermes will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Alkermes news, Director Cato T. Laurencin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.50, for a total transaction of $88,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $235,588.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 4.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Alkermes during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,369,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Alkermes by 132.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $862,000 after acquiring an additional 18,667 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alkermes by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in shares of Alkermes during the first quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Alkermes by 660.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 21,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 19,060 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ALKS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Alkermes in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Alkermes from $36.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Alkermes in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alkermes in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Alkermes from $35.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alkermes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.33.

Alkermes plc, a biopharmaceutical company, researches, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products to address unmet medical needs of patients in the fields of neuroscience and oncology in the United States, Ireland, and internationally. It has a portfolio of proprietary commercial products focused on alcohol dependence, opioid dependence, schizophrenia and bipolar I disorder and a pipeline of product candidates in development for neurological disorders and cancer.

