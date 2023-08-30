Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD) PT Set at C$78.00 by Canaccord Genuity Group

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) has been given a C$78.00 price target by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a report released on Monday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 9.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ATD. CSFB raised Alimentation Couche-Tard from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from C$65.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$76.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$76.00 to C$78.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$85.00 to C$87.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price target on Alimentation Couche-Tard from C$74.00 to C$78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alimentation Couche-Tard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$75.71.

Get Alimentation Couche-Tard alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Alimentation Couche-Tard

Alimentation Couche-Tard Stock Up 1.8 %

Alimentation Couche-Tard stock opened at C$71.31 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$67.40 and a 200 day moving average of C$66.31. Alimentation Couche-Tard has a one year low of C$54.12 and a one year high of C$71.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.09, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of C$69.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.91.

Alimentation Couche-Tard (TSE:ATD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 27th. The company reported C$0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.60 by C$0.36. Alimentation Couche-Tard had a return on equity of 24.73% and a net margin of 4.30%. The business had revenue of C$22.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$20.97 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alimentation Couche-Tard will post 3.8797606 EPS for the current year.

About Alimentation Couche-Tard

(Get Free Report)

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc operates and licenses convenience stores in North America, Europe, and Asia. Its convenience stores sell tobacco products and alternative tobacco products, grocery items, candies and snacks, beer, wine, beverages, and fresh food offerings; road transportation fuels and electric vehicle charging solutions; and aviation fuels, as well as energy for stationary engines.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alimentation Couche-Tard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.