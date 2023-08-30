Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) Coverage Initiated at HSBC

Stock analysts at HSBC began coverage on shares of Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, FlyOnTheWall reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $367.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Align Technology from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Align Technology from $383.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Align Technology from $370.00 to $415.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $371.63.

Align Technology stock opened at $367.62 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $351.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $328.74. The stock has a market cap of $28.13 billion, a PE ratio of 90.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.63. Align Technology has a 1-year low of $172.05 and a 1-year high of $413.20.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.87 million. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 8.40%. On average, research analysts expect that Align Technology will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its stake in Align Technology by 71.3% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,612 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,692,000 after purchasing an additional 3,168 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Align Technology by 6.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,264,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $447,027,000 after buying an additional 80,731 shares in the last quarter. Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology in the second quarter valued at $11,256,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,147,330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $405,742,000 after buying an additional 24,139 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 284,901 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $100,752,000 after buying an additional 7,921 shares in the last quarter. 87.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Imaging Systems and CAD/CAM Services (Systems and Services).

