Algorand Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $32.92 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 3.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 29th. Algorand has a market capitalization of $786.45 million and approximately $32.92 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Algorand coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00000362 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Algorand has traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.80 or 0.00038919 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.45 or 0.00026852 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00013128 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0527 or 0.00000190 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00004420 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002552 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00004038 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000121 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000785 BTC.

Algorand Coin Profile

ALGO uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 7,828,356,176 coins. The Reddit community for Algorand is https://reddit.com/r/algorandofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation. Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algofoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here. Algorand’s official message board is medium.com/algorand-foundation.

Algorand Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Algorand (ALGO) is a decentralized, permissionless blockchain protocol and open-source cryptocurrency used to facilitate transactions and secure the network against malicious actors. It is designed to provide fast, secure, and reliable transactions with low transaction fees and scalability. Algorand (ALGO) is an asset-agnostic, proof-of-stake protocol used for transferring money, purchasing goods and services, sending messages securely, creating and deploying decentralized applications (dApps), tokenizing assets, and creating smart contracts. Algorand (ALGO) is a valuable asset for investors due to its low transaction fees, scalability, and security. It was created by Silvio Micali, a Turing Award-winning professor at MIT and renowned cryptography expert, and is managed by the Algorand Foundation.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Algorand should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Algorand using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

