Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Algoma Central Co. (OTCMKTS:AGMJF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,600 shares, a growth of 12.3% from the July 31st total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 246.0 days.

Algoma Central Stock Performance

OTCMKTS AGMJF opened at $11.14 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.50. Algoma Central has a twelve month low of $10.85 and a twelve month high of $13.55.

Algoma Central Company Profile

Algoma Central Corporation owns and operates a fleet of dry and liquid bulk carriers activities in Canada. The company operates in five segments: Domestic Dry-Bulk, Product Tankers, Ocean Self-Unloaders, Global Short Sea Shipping, and Investment Properties segment. The Domestic Dry-Bulk segment operates dry-bulk carriers for industrial sectors, including producers in iron and steel, aggregate, cement and building materials, salt, and agricultural product distributors.

