Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust (OTCMKTS:ADLRF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the July 31st total of 40,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Stock Performance

OTCMKTS:ADLRF opened at $10.65 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.91. Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.65 and a fifty-two week high of $11.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust from C$19.00 to C$18.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th.

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust Company Profile

Alaris Equity Partners Income Trust is a private equity firm specializing in management buyouts, growth capital, lower & middle market, later stage, industry consolidation, growth capital, and mature investments. The firm does not invest in turnarounds and start-ups. It prefers to invest in the companies based in all industries except for those with a declining asset base, such as oil and gas resource companies, or any industry that carry the risk of obsolescence such as high tech and focuses on business services, professional services, information services, healthcare services, distribution & logistics, industrials, consumer products.

