Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA) Upgraded at HC Wainwright

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The firm presently has a $3.75 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous target price of $2.00. HC Wainwright’s target price indicates a potential upside of 143.51% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Akebia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler raised shares of Akebia Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st.

Shares of AKBA stock opened at $1.54 on Monday. Akebia Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.24 and a 12-month high of $1.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1.25 and a 200-day moving average of $1.02.

Akebia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AKBA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 25th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Akebia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 48.25% and a negative return on equity of 3,284.16%. The firm had revenue of $56.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $59.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Akebia Therapeutics will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 70,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10,925 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in Akebia Therapeutics by 123.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 27,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 69.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 49,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 393,085 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 28,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Akebia Therapeutics by 49.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 87,975 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 29,220 shares during the last quarter. 27.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Akebia Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for patients with kidney diseases. The company's lead product investigational product candidate is Vafseo (vadadustat), an oral hypoxia-inducible factor prolyl hydroxylase, which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anemia due to chronic kidney disease (CKD) in dialysis-dependent and non-dialysis dependent adult patients.

