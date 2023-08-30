Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF) Short Interest Down 19.4% in August

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 51,698,400 shares, a decline of 19.4% from the July 31st total of 64,118,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 782,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 66.1 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ACGBF opened at $0.33 on Wednesday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.35.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ACGBF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agricultural Bank of China from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 4th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, savings, agreed term, and negotiated deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit; and loans, including housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

